Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the chip maker on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Intel has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Intel has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intel to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

