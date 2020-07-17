Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.18%.
Shares of IIIN stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a market cap of $382.04 million, a PE ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 1.91. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th.
About Insteel Industries
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
