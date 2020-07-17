Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.18%.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a market cap of $382.04 million, a PE ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 1.91. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IIIN shares. Sidoti lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

