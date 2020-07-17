Insight Folios Inc Invests $211,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

AAPL stock opened at $390.90 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

