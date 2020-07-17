Insider Selling: Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells 2,066 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Xylem by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

