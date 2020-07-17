Insider Selling: Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Sells 1,240 Shares of Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.15, for a total value of $571,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,840,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trade Desk alerts:

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $384,412.40.

On Thursday, June 4th, Susan Vobejda sold 1,095 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.27, for a total value of $383,545.65.

On Thursday, May 21st, Susan Vobejda sold 511 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $155,855.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.22, for a total value of $340,032.80.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $94,900.00.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $436.37 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $475.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $370.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Trade Desk by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.