Insider Selling: Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Major Shareholder Sells $156,000.00 in Stock

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Total Delaware, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tellurian alerts:

On Wednesday, July 8th, Total Delaware, Inc. sold 595,833 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $613,707.99.

Tellurian stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $268.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.87. Tellurian Inc has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $9.28.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 83.65% and a negative net margin of 494.44%. Equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 93.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 816,748 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 471.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 754,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 537,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 213,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

TELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.