Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells $925,392.57 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 31,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $925,392.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,663,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,627,057.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Friday, July 10th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 68,341 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,975,054.90.

On Thursday, June 18th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 62,042 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $1,216,023.20.

On Monday, June 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,374 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $212,238.84.

On Monday, May 11th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,382 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $151,888.66.

Sunrun stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. KeyCorp raised Sunrun from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after buying an additional 7,753,145 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in Sunrun by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sunrun by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sunrun by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 628,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 5,367.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 591,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.