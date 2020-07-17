Insider Selling: Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Insider Sells $184,744.20 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) insider Stuart D. Allen sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $184,744.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,510.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

