Insider Selling: Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) Major Shareholder Sells $72,331.32 in Stock

Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 16,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $72,331.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stereotaxis stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. Stereotaxis Inc has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STXS shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 573.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Stereotaxis by 860.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 107,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

