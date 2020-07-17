Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel Sells $170,100.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 265,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,896.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Schellhase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, David Schellhase sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $160,400.00.

On Monday, June 1st, David Schellhase sold 27,562 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,003,256.80.

On Monday, May 11th, David Schellhase sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $153,100.00.

On Friday, May 1st, David Schellhase sold 3,190 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $82,716.70.

On Monday, April 20th, David Schellhase sold 8,166 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $244,980.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, David Schellhase sold 1,834 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $55,020.00.

Shares of WORK opened at $32.12 on Friday. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Slack to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Slack by 86.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

