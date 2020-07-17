Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Sells 396,355 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Efrain Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Efrain Rivera sold 18,998 shares of Paychex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $1,392,553.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $73.53 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,816,000 after purchasing an additional 136,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $266,992,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Paychex by 0.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,717,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

