Insider Selling: Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells C$222,561.30 in Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Christopher Lemon sold 4,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.70, for a total value of C$222,561.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,572 shares in the company, valued at C$517,268.40.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$44.48 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$14.22 and a 52-week high of C$45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 315.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. Pi Financial raised their target price on Pan American Silver from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$36.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

