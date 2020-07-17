Insider Selling: Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.18, for a total transaction of $10,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at $14,670,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okta alerts:

On Wednesday, June 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $204.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.62. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $224.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 62.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 802.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.