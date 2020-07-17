Insider Selling: Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) CAO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hilary K. Krane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00.

Shares of NKE opened at $98.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

