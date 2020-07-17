Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider Sells 7,251 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $523.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.81. The company has a market cap of $231.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

