Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Sells 12,059 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LRCX opened at $343.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.58 and a 200-day moving average of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $350.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.63.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

