Insider Selling: Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $1,923,800.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $1,923,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,533,451.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $214,800.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $231,400.00.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $82.37 on Friday. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Fastly’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fastly by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,935,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,995,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 285.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12,226.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,613 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fastly by 704,498.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,359,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after buying an additional 1,359,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 63.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 603,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 233,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

