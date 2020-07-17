Insider Selling: DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Director Sells 9,245 Shares of Stock

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Director Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 9,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $20,801.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Golnar Sheikholeslami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 20,755 shares of DHI Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $47,528.95.

DHI Group stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. DHI Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.87 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that DHI Group Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on DHI Group from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 682.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

