Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sells $175,732.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $175,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.22, for a total transaction of $154,088.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,474 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.49, for a total transaction of $602,114.26.

On Monday, May 11th, Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total transaction of $161,620.00.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $417.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 262.86 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $138.28 and a one year high of $446.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.01.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,017,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $134,008,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299,754 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,388,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 34.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after acquiring an additional 199,106 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

