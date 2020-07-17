Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells 47,250 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $7,591,657.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,290.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laurie Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $158.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.28. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $164.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The business’s revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,351,000 after purchasing an additional 353,980 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 751.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

