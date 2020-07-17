Insider Selling: Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:APT) Insider Sells A$134,970,000.00 in Stock

Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:APT) insider Anthony Eisen sold 2,045,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$66.00 ($45.21), for a total transaction of A$134,970,000.00 ($92,445,205.48).

The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion and a PE ratio of -212.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$34.44. Afterpay Touch Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$8.01 ($5.49) and a 52 week high of A$70.00 ($47.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 11.03.

Afterpay Touch Group Company Profile

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a ‘buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

