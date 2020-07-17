Insider Buying: Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) Major Shareholder Acquires $18,000,000.00 in Stock

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 1,000,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Nkarta Inc has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $58.69.

Get Nkarta alerts:

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.