Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Down 6.5%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s share price dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $24.51, approximately 21,949,786 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 60,791,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

INO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,463.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,871 shares of company stock worth $1,242,128. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 568.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

