Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Raised to $21.25 at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $20.50 to $21.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.66% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.67.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

