Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of INFY opened at $11.91 on Friday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

