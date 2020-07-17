Informa (LON:INF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 620 ($7.63) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 700 ($8.61). UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 530 ($6.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 559 ($6.88) to GBX 528 ($6.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 660 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.75) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 715 ($8.80) to GBX 625 ($7.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 676 ($8.32).

Shares of INF opened at GBX 435 ($5.35) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 470.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 576.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 4.64 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.09).

In related news, insider Stephen A. Carter bought 362 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £1,799.14 ($2,214.05). Also, insider Derek Mapp bought 2,964 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £13,011.96 ($16,012.75). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,410.

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

