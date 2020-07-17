Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Shares Up 23%

Infinity Energy Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) shot up 23% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, 42,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 223% from the average session volume of 13,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. It holds 100% interests in the Perlas Block, which covers an area of approximately 560,000 acres/2,268 kilometers; and the Tyra Block that covers an area of 826,000 acres/3,342 kilometers located in shallow waters offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea.

