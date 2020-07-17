Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 76.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $64.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 19.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ILPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

