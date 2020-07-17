IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QAI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 42,384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 565,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 82,806 shares during the period.

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $32.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92.

