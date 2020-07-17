IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $1.10. IMMUTEP LTD/S shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 1,196,200 shares changing hands.

IMMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised IMMUTEP LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IMMUTEP LTD/S stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) by 651.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,595 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of IMMUTEP LTD/S worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

