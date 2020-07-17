ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading 7.3% Higher

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.61, 2,431,449 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,957,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $804.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.48.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 45,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,151,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109,675 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $125,335,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $17,617,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 16,733,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

