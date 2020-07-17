Imax Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Imax’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush cut Imax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

IMAX opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $754.23 million, a PE ratio of 128.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. Imax has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imax during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Imax during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Imax by 35.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Imax during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Imax by 80.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

