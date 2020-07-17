Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW opened at $182.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.77. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.81.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.