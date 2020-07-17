II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $987,328.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,949 shares of company stock worth $4,223,658 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IIVI stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.80. II-VI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

