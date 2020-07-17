IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.94.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,712.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 117,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,522.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 238,523 shares of company stock worth $3,411,121 and have sold 13,273 shares worth $190,783.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 234.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.19% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

