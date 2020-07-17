ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Robert S. Swinney Sells 300 Shares

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Robert S. Swinney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total value of $56,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,343.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.18 and a 200-day moving average of $194.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.54. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $259.72.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.97 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. CJS Securities upgraded ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 38.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.