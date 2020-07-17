Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $237.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.19. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $233.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.41.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.