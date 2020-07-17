Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $253,000 Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 5.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 33,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $894,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 174,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $4,712,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 524,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,160,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,677 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,858 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

