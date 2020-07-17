Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Stratford Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $163.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

