Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,589,000 after buying an additional 3,606,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,449,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,819,000 after buying an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 173.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,329,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,410,000 after buying an additional 7,819,499 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 30.8% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,733,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,496,000 after buying an additional 2,525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,103,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,076,000 after buying an additional 397,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STOR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Store Capital news, CEO Christopher H. Volk acquired 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,450 shares of company stock worth $265,034. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

