Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,392 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 24.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 403,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 80,592 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 4.7% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,539,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,122,000 after purchasing an additional 204,862 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 43.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 189,076 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,451,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,386,000 after purchasing an additional 167,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

