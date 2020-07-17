Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,129 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,121 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,023,000 after buying an additional 160,462 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 265,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 153,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 34.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Capital One Financial raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lowered National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 95.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

