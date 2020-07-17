Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,843 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Best Buy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

BBY opened at $88.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,296.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $38,712,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,073,876 shares of company stock worth $89,658,539. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.