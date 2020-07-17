Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $159,235,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,362,626,000 after buying an additional 357,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,390,000 after buying an additional 237,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,890,000 after buying an additional 88,695 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 137,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after buying an additional 61,144 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $362.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.60. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $398.65. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.40.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.