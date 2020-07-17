Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 50.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total value of $1,824,028.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $185.45 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $188.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

