Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,702,000 after buying an additional 140,343 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,376,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,772,000 after acquiring an additional 48,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Landstar System by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,254,000 after acquiring an additional 113,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,234.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSTR opened at $114.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $119.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

