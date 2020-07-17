Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 131.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $13.96.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

