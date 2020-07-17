Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $253,000 in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after acquiring an additional 307,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $195.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.46.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

