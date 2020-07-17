Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,853,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13,069.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,106,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Shares of MDT opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

