Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,039 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 56,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,081 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.15.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $153.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.34. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $30,548.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,300.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

